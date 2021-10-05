IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled exceptionally well to keep Mumbai Indians (MI) alive and kicking as they outclassed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

New Zealand all-rounder Neesham (3/12) and Aussie Coulter-Nile (4/14) snapped seven wickets for only 26 runs in eight overs between them to choke Rajasthan for a meagre 90 for 9.

The five-time champions then knocked off the runs in 8.2 overs to go up to 12 points and more importantly improve their net run-rate to -0.048. This was also the biggest victory for MI in terms of balls left (70).

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 20 points (played 13, won 10) - Qualified

2. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 13, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 12, won 8) - Qualified

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

5. Mumbai Indians - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

6. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 12, won 2)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:54 PM IST