Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:54 PM IST

IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

FPJ Web Desk
UAE, Oct 05 (ANI): James Neesham of Mumbai Indians celebrates after takes a wicket of Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals during the Vivo Indian Premier League match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday. | (ANI Photo)

Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled exceptionally well to keep Mumbai Indians (MI) alive and kicking as they outclassed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

New Zealand all-rounder Neesham (3/12) and Aussie Coulter-Nile (4/14) snapped seven wickets for only 26 runs in eight overs between them to choke Rajasthan for a meagre 90 for 9.

The five-time champions then knocked off the runs in 8.2 overs to go up to 12 points and more importantly improve their net run-rate to -0.048. This was also the biggest victory for MI in terms of balls left (70).

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 20 points (played 13, won 10) - Qualified

2. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 13, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 12, won 8) - Qualified

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

5. Mumbai Indians - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

6. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 12, won 2)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:54 PM IST
