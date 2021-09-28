e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:39 PM IST

IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match

FPJ Web Desk
UAE, Sept 28 (ANI): Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul captain of Punjab Kings during the toss of the Vivo Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. | (ANI Photo)

Mumbai Indians (MI) won their first game in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after three defeats as they defeated KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

PBKS managed a below-par 135 for 6 which MI surpassed in the 19th over with Hardik Pandya scoring an unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45.

Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 for Punjab while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 16 points (played 10, won 8)

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 11, won 8)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 points (played 10, won 6)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

5. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

6. Punjab Kings - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 10, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 10, won 2)

