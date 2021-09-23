IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comfortable seven-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing 156, KKR produced a solid batting effort with Tripathi (74 not out off 42 balls) and Iyer (53 off 30 balls) putting on 88 runs for the second wicket to take the side home in 15.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up all the three wickets for MI, giving away 43 runs from his four overs.

Earlier, MI posted a competitive 155 for six. Sent into bat, Quinton de Kock (55 off 42 balls) scored a fine attacking fifty and together with skipper Rohit Sharma (33) shared 78 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for MI's total.

Towards the end, Kieron Pollard (21) and Krunal Pandya (12) added 30 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in successive balls of Lockie Ferguson's excellent last over.

Ferguson (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR while young Prasidh Krishna (2/43) too accounted for two MI batsmen.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 12 points (played 8, won 6)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 8, won 5)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

5. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 8, won 4)

7. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 9, won 3)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 8, won 1)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:11 PM IST