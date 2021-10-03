IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 116, KKR reached 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs overs to win the match. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 57 from 51 balls while Nitish Rana contributed 25.

Jason Holder was the pick of the SRH bowlers, grabbing two wickets for 32 runs, while Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece.

With the win, KKR remained on fourth spot with 12 points with a match left to be played.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 12, won 9) - Qualified

2. Delhi Capitals - 18 points (played 12, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 12, won 8) - Qualified

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

5. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

7. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 12, won 2)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:14 PM IST