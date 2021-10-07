IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Strong performances with the bat and ball helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) deliver a crushing 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 54 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Thursday.

After scoring 171/4 in 20 overs, Kolkata applied pressure right from the start which resulted in Rajasthan crashing to 86 all out in 16.1 overs.

With this win, Kolkata have almost confirmed the last remaining spot for the playoffs. Apart from delivering the knockout punch to Rajasthan, Punjab Kings have been officially ousted from the tournament while Mumbai Indians' chances are now left hanging by a very slim thread.

Earlier in the match, Shubman Gill hit a second consecutive fifty as KKR registered the highest score at the venue this season, posting a competitive 171 for four after being put into bat.

Gill (56 off 44) and Venkatesh Iyer (38 off 35) got KKR's innings to a rollicking start, stitching 79 runs for the opening stand.

Rahul Tripathi (21), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out off 11) and skipper Eoin Morgan (13 not out off 11) also played good hands towards the end to take KKR to past the 170-run mark.

RR had a horrible star to their chase, losing their best batter of the season Yashasvi Jaiwal to Shakib Al Hasan in the third ball of the innings. If that was not enough, skipper Sanju Samson departed in the first delivery of the next over.

Back into the side after recovering from an injury, Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his first over -- first removing Liam Livingstone and then accounting for young Anuj Rawat a ball later.

Mavi then struck twice in the eighth over -- disturbing the timbers of Glenn Phillips and Shivam Dube with his brute pace as RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was not to be left behind as he joined the party in the next over dismissing Chris Morris LBW.

Rahul Tewatia took the attack to the opposition and struck Mavi for three boundaries as RR reached 49 for seven in the 10th over.

With no pressure on his back, Tewatia continued his attacking display and clobbered Chakravarthy over deep square leg boundary for the first six of RR innings.

Tewatia played a 36-ball 44-run cameo but it was not enough as KKR bowled out RR for a meagre 85.

Mavi finished with his best IPL figures of 4/21, while Ferguson (3/18) also shone bright with the ball.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 20 points (played 13, won 10) - Qualified

2. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 14, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 13, won 8) - Qualified

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 points (played 14, won 7)

5. Mumbai Indians - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

6. Punjab Kings - 12 points (played 14, won 6)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 14, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 points (played 13, won 3)

