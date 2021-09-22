IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Delhi Capitals rode on a brilliant fast bowling performance from their South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to pulverise wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as they took a giant leap towards Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs on Wednesday.

Capitals produced top-notch performance in their first match of the second phase of this year's IPL to eke out an easy win in 17.5 overs in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target.

It was only possible after Nortje bowled at 150 clicks to finish with 2 for 12 and was ably supported Rabada (3/37) and Axar Patel (2/21) in a brilliant bowling effort.

Last edition's runners-up are now well and truly in contention for clinching a play-off berth with 14 points from nine games while SRH with two points are all but out of the competition.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 12 points (played 8, won 6)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 8, won 5)

4. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 8, won 4)

5. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 8, won 4)

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 points (played 8, won 3)

7. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 9, won 3)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 8, won 1)

