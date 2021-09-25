IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Delhi Capitals bowlers made up for the team's underwhelming display with the bat to hand Rajasthan Royals a 33-run defeat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Capitals bowling unit restricted the Royals to 121 for six after the team put on board 154 for six on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 43 and a late flourish provided by Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 28 runs off 16 balls.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson looked in sublime touch, scoring an unbeaten 70, but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals from the other end, the Royals innings failed to get the momentum it needed.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje (2/18) led the Delhi bowlers who performed as a cohesive unit. Avesh Khan (1/29), Kagiso Rabada (1/26), Axar Patel (1/27), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/20) snapped a wicket each.

With the win the Capitals returned to the top of the table while the Royals moved down to the sixth spot.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 10, won 8)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 9, won 5)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

5. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

7. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 9, won 3)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 8, won 1)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:50 PM IST