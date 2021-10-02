IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller at Sharjah.

Mumbai managed only 129 for 8 in their 20 overs and Delhi, who have already qualified for the playoffs, surpassed the target in 19.1 overs with a six from Ravichandran Ashwin (20 not out) which sealed the game for them.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for Delhi with 33 not out and skipper Rishabh Pant made 26.

For Mumbai Indians, other than Suryakumar Yadav's 33 off 26 balls, none of the batsmen could cross the 20-run mark as Axar Patel got 3/21 and pacer Avesh Khan had best figures of 3/15.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 11, won 9) - Qualified

2. Delhi Capitals - 18 points (played 12, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (played 11, won 7)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

5. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

6. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 11, won 2)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:37 PM IST