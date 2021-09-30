IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scored 45 and 41 runs respectively before Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni took CSK over the line in the final over.

With this win, CSK consolidated their position on top of the table and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021.

Chasing 135, CSK got off to a decent start as du Plessis and Ruturaj scored 27 in the first four overs. Du Plessis and Ruturaj then carried the momentum and stitched a 75-run stand for the first wicket.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets as CSK restricted SRH to 134/7.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 11, won 9)

2. Delhi Capitals - 16 points (played 11, won 8)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (played 11, won 7)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

5. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 11, won 5)

6. Punjab Kings - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

7. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 11, won 4)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 11, won 2)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:33 PM IST