IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match in Sharjah on Friday.

Sent into bat, the RCB who were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket, managed only 156 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

The RCB stuttered soon after their skipper fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo and Padikkal was dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.

While Chasing, CSK completed the task in 18.1 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) added 71 runs for the first wicket to set the tone for CSK's chase. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu provided the finishing touches.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

2. Delhi Capitals - 14 points (played 9, won 7)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points (played 9, won 5)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

5. Mumbai Indians - 8 points (played 9, won 4)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 8 points (played 8, won 4)

7. Punjab Kings - 6 points (played 9, won 3)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2 points (played 8, won 1)

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:37 PM IST