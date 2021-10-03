IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with brute power as Rajasthan Royals (RR) kept their playoff hopes alive with a morale-boosting seven-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Jasiwal smashed 50 off 21 balls which included some delectable sixes off star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood while Dube sent the likes of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja into orbit en route his unbeaten 64 off 42 balls as Royals made a short work of a victory target of 190 in just 17.3 overs.

Royals now have 10 points with two matches to go. The fourth place is set to be clinched at 14 points and net run-rate is going to be crucial.

The defeat won't hurt CSK much as they sit pretty on 18 points, having already made it to last four stage.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 12, won 9) - Qualified

2. Delhi Capitals - 18 points (played 12, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 14 points (played 11, won 7)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

5. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 12, won 4)

7. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 11, won 2)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:00 AM IST