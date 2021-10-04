IPL 2021 Points Table: Check out team standings after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match

Chasing a modest target of 137 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, Delhi Capitals (DC) reached 139 for seven in 19.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 35-ball 39, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed a vital 28.

For Chennai, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece while Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood got one each.

Earlier, invited to bat, CSK posted 136 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs.

For Delhi, Spinner Axar Patel took two wickets for 18 runs while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket apiece.

Both CSK and DC have already qualified for the play-offs.

Check out the points table after this clash:

1. Delhi Capitals - 20 points (played 13, won 10) - Qualified

2. Chennai Super Kings - 18 points (played 13, won 9) - Qualified

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 points (played 12, won 8)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 points (played 13, won 6)

5. Punjab Kings - 10 points (played 13, won 5)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 10 points (played 12, won 4)

7. Mumbai Indians - 10 points (played 12, won 5)

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points (played 12, won 2)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:34 PM IST