IPL 2021: PhonePe announces 6 sponsorships, plans to expand user base

Bengaluru: In its biggest-ever marketing push, digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday said that it has taken up six different sponsorships for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The focus of the marketing activities will largely be on expanding the user base from 280 million currently to 500 million by December 2022 and drive preference for PhonePe among millions of new-to-digital users, PhonePe said.

"We are kicking off our most aggressive national marketing campaign ever, starting with IPL 2021 next month," Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, said in a statement. "We have invested even more heavily on IPL this year, taking up six different sponsorships. As the category leader, it is our vision as well as our ambition to bring digital payments to every Indian household. Our aggressive marketing efforts are in line with this strategic priority."