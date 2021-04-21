IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

In match 14 of the Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. Both PBKS and SRH have lost their last game and are in dire need of a win.
Punjab Kings delivered a lackluster bowling performance in their last game against DC. Even after scoring 195, they were defeated by the Pant's Army with 10 balls to spare. Moreover, Rahul's strike-rate in the last game was also criticized heavily. PBKS might have to bring in someone like Chris Jordan in the place of Riley Meredith to resolve their death bowling woes.
SunRisers on the other hand are having a disastrous season. They are the only team this season which is yet to register a win. Constantly, the team has manufactured ways of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Their biggest issue is the inexperienced middle order. SRH might include someone like Kedar Jadhav in the eleven to strengthen their middle order.
Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – IPL 2021
Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan, David Warner
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg
Probable Playing 11
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed