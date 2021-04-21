IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

In match 14 of the Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. Both PBKS and SRH have lost their last game and are in dire need of a win.

Punjab Kings delivered a lackluster bowling performance in their last game against DC. Even after scoring 195, they were defeated by the Pant's Army with 10 balls to spare. Moreover, Rahul's strike-rate in the last game was also criticized heavily. PBKS might have to bring in someone like Chris Jordan in the place of Riley Meredith to resolve their death bowling woes.

SunRisers on the other hand are having a disastrous season. They are the only team this season which is yet to register a win. Constantly, the team has manufactured ways of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Their biggest issue is the inexperienced middle order. SRH might include someone like Kedar Jadhav in the eleven to strengthen their middle order.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan, David Warner

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan

PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan

Teams

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg

Probable Playing 11