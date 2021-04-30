IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In match 26 of Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB are on a roll this season, the Kohli-led franchise has lost just one game thus far. Whereas Punjab Kings are struggling to find the right balance in the side.

After winning 4 games in a row, RCB was thrashed brutally by CSK. However, the team made an impressive comeback and defeated the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. RCB has a very settled batting unit, however, they would like to deliver better bowling performance at the death.

Whereas Punjab Kings have lost games after games due to ordinary batting performances. Despite having superstars like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal, the team's batting unit has disappointed on several occasions.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – IPL 2021

PBKS vs RCB: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Probable Playing 11