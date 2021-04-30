IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In match 26 of Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB are on a roll this season, the Kohli-led franchise has lost just one game thus far. Whereas Punjab Kings are struggling to find the right balance in the side.
After winning 4 games in a row, RCB was thrashed brutally by CSK. However, the team made an impressive comeback and defeated the Delhi Capitals in their previous game. RCB has a very settled batting unit, however, they would like to deliver better bowling performance at the death.
Whereas Punjab Kings have lost games after games due to ordinary batting performances. Despite having superstars like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal, the team's batting unit has disappointed on several occasions.
Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – IPL 2021
PBKS vs RCB: My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda
Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar
Probable Playing 11
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan/Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washngton Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
