IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

In match 17 of Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings. MI has had a mixed start to the tournament thus far, whereas PBKS are languishing at the 7th position in the points table.

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma is one of the strongest team in the competition. However, the superstars of the team haven't performed as per expectations. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock are yet to hit big.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have had a disastrous start to their campaign. Their batting has collapsed on more than one occasion and their bowlers have delivered disappointing performances thus far. PBKS would have to deliver their absolute best in order to defeat the MI paltan.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Teams

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

