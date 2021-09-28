IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

Mumbai: Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the 40th game of the second phase of the UAE leg of IPL here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions are having a tough time as they are finding it difficult to carry on their form from the previous season. The Rohit Sharma-led MI is clinching at the bottom at number seven in the points table having lost the last three games in this season.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings have also failed to show some consistency proving that they could make it to the top four. Just like Mumbai Indians, Punjab is also dependent on their top-order batsmen for their win. However, their last game against Hyderabad has kept their chances alive. Both the teams have competed well against each other in the past, and we can hope to see a good game when the teams come on the ground in today's match.

Here are the 5 player's in today's match to watch out for:

Mohammed Shami: The right-handed Indian seamer has been consistent in his performance in this season of the IPL. His excellent spell in the last game against Hyderabad helped Punjab to restrict the opponent at a low total henceforth winning the match. Shami has 13 wickets in 10 matches with an economic rate of 7.33.

Jasprit Bumrah: With 14 wickets in 10 games of this season of the IPL, Bumrah has been performing well for this season's under-rated Mumbai Indians. The top-notch Indian pacer known for bowling yorkers and taking out quick wickets, Bumrah is an experienced bowler who knows to play the field.

Mayank Agarwal: The right-handed young athlete is in tune with his bat and has performed quite well in the past tournaments, including the current season for Punjab Kings. He carries the weight for his team at the top-order with skipper KL Rahul and does not disappoint. Mayank has scored 332 runs at an average of 41.50 in the tournament, whereas his strike rate has been 142.48.

Krunal Pandya: The brother's duo is not in their best form, but as the Mumbai Indian's batsmen are proving to be less effective in this season, Krunal is one of the best choices for an all-rounder. The left-arm orthodox spinner can change the moment of the game in the middle overs.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma seemed to have found his form back in his last games against RCB where he scored 43 off 28 balls. The MI skipper and defending champion is falling behind and needs to power up if he wants to enter the qualifiers. He is a trustworthy batsman with lots of hitting skills. Sharma has scored 326 in this season of the IPL at an average of 36 runs

Match will commence at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:26 PM IST