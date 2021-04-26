IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In match 21 of Vivo IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS would be looking to build winning momentum after bulldozing their opposition in the last game, whereas KKR are in desperate need of a win after loosing 4 games on the trot.

PBKS made a lot of changes in the side in their last couple of games and it seem like the changes are finally paying off. Ravi Bishnoi had a terrific outing against the Mumbai Indians and PBKS' top order chased the modest total of 131 with patience. They would like to continue on their merry way.

Whereas KKR have had a disastrous IPL so far. After winning their first game, the team has lost 4 matches in a row. The star players of the team haven't performed as per expectations. Shakib, Narine, Morgan and Shubman Gill have had a modest IPL thus far. KKR needs to win a few games in order to stay in contention for the play-offs.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

