IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

In match 8 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, 'Thala' Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings led by KL Rahul. CSK bowlers were ruthlessly butchered by Delhi Capitals in their last game, whereas Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals on the very last ball of their previous game.

CSK did a good job with the bat against DC, however they do need a big hitter to go berserk in the middle overs. Moreover, CSK bowlers need to stem the flow of runs in the powerplay.

Punjab Kings started off poorly last season. They lost the game which they should have won easily. This time, they are off to a great start and would like to carry the winning momentum forward. The team has ample amount of big hitters. Rahul, Gayle, Mayank, Pooran, Hooda and Shahrukh can destroy any bowling attack. However, they would like to improve their bowling in the death overs.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – IPL 2021

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team

Teams

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Probable Playing 11