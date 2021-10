Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 626

2. Faf du Plessis - 546

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 533

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 484

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 29

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 19

4. Mohammed Shami - 18

5. Arshdeep Singh - 18

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:14 PM IST