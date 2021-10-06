e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match

FPJ Web Desk
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore players greet each other after the match 52 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 6th October |

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opener Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) resisted the RCB attack with fighting knocks while Jason Holder (16) played a useful cameo down the batting order.

Harshal Patel (3/33) and Dan Christian (2/14) shared five wickets between them for SRH.

RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli (5) and Dan Christian (1) early but Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Glenn Maxwell (40) kept RCB in hunt with their knocks.

AB de Villiers remained unbeated.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 528

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 521

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 483

5. Faf du Plessis - 470

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 19

4. Mohammed Shami - 18

5. Rashid Khan - 16

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:37 PM IST
