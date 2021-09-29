IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, boosting their prospects of a top-two finish.
Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare.
Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries.
Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 454
2. Sanju Samson - 452
3. KL Rahul - 422
4. Faf du Plessis - 394
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 362
Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 26
2. Avesh Khan - 18
3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16
4. Mohammed Shami - 14
5. Chris Morris -14