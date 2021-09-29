e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:23 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

FPJ Web Desk
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore players doing handshakes with each others during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the RAJASTHAN ROYALS and the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th September 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore players doing handshakes with each others during match 43 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the RAJASTHAN ROYALS and the ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th September 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, boosting their prospects of a top-two finish.

Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare.

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians pick Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh as Arjun Tendulkar's replacement

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

2. Sanju Samson - 452

3. KL Rahul - 422

4. Faf du Plessis - 394

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 362

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Mohammed Shami - 14

5. Chris Morris -14

Advertisement

ALSO READ

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Who is George Garton? All you need to know about RCB's latest debutant
Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal