IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out a clinical display with both bat and ball to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday, boosting their prospects of a top-two finish.

Chasing 150, RCB completed the task with as many as 17 balls to spare.

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell blazed away to an unbeaten 50 off just 30 balls, while Srikar Bharat played sensibly for his 44 off 35 deliveries.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

2. Sanju Samson - 452

3. KL Rahul - 422

4. Faf du Plessis - 394

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 362

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Mohammed Shami - 14

5. Chris Morris -14

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:23 PM IST