Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:28 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

FPJ Web Desk
Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Vivo IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the the sunrises Hyderabad, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. | ANI

Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Saturday.

SRH were knocked out of the race of the play-offs after the loss.

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 430

2. KL Rahul - 401

3. Faf du Plessis - 351

4. Sanju Samson - 351

5. Mayank Agarwal - 332

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 19

2. Avesh Khan - 15

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Kagiso Rabada - 12

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:29 PM IST
