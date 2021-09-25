IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Saturday.
SRH were knocked out of the race of the play-offs after the loss.
Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.
Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 430
2. KL Rahul - 401
3. Faf du Plessis - 351
4. Sanju Samson - 351
5. Mayank Agarwal - 332
Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 19
2. Avesh Khan - 15
3. Chris Morris -14
4. Arshdeep Singh - 12
5. Kagiso Rabada - 12
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)