IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Saturday.

SRH were knocked out of the race of the play-offs after the loss.

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 430

2. KL Rahul - 401

3. Faf du Plessis - 351

4. Sanju Samson - 351

5. Mayank Agarwal - 332

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 19

2. Avesh Khan - 15

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Kagiso Rabada - 12

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:29 PM IST