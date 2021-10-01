e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:53 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match

FPJ Web Desk
UAE, Oct 01 (ANI): KL Rahul of Punjab Kings plays a shot during match 45 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai on Friday. | (ANI Photo)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) boosted their chances of making the IPL playoffs with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as effective death over bowling and smart batting by skipper KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their crucial victory in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Skipper KL Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare. Shahrukh produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer scored his second half-century in his fifth IPL match and Nitesh Rana blasted an 18-ball 31 but Punjab came back strongly to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/7 in their 20 overs.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 489

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

3. Sanju Samson - 452

4. Faf du Plessisl - 435

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 407

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Arshdeep Singh - 16

5. Mohammed Shami - 15

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:53 PM IST
