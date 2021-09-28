e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:35 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match

FPJ Web Desk
Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings greets Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians after the match 42 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 28th September 2021 Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL |

Mumbai Indians won their first game after three defeats as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings managed a below-par 135 for 6 which MI surpassed in 19 over with Hardik Pandya scoring unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 45.

Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42 for Punjab while Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard got two wickets apiece for Mumbai Indians.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Sanju Samson - 433

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 433

3. KL Rahul - 422

4. Faf du Plessis - 394

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 362

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 23

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Mohammed Shami - 14

5. Chris Morris -14

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:35 PM IST
