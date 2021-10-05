e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:50 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

FPJ Web Desk
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians after win the match during match 51 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the RAJASTHAN ROYALS and the MUMBAI INDIANS held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 5th October 2021 |

Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

A sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs.

Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.

In reply, Mumbai Indians played freely and overhauled the target in 8.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for Mumbai with 50 off 25 while Mustafizur Rahman (1/32) and Chetan Sakariya (1/36) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.

With this win, Mumbai jumped two spots to be placed just below Kolkata Knight Riders in fifth place.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 528

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 521

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 483

5. Faf du Plessis - 470

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 19

4. Mohammed Shami - 18

5. Arshdeep Singh - 16

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:50 PM IST
