IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

A sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs.

Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.

In reply, Mumbai Indians played freely and overhauled the target in 8.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for Mumbai with 50 off 25 while Mustafizur Rahman (1/32) and Chetan Sakariya (1/36) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.

With this win, Mumbai jumped two spots to be placed just below Kolkata Knight Riders in fifth place.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 528

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 521

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 483

5. Faf du Plessis - 470

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 19

4. Mohammed Shami - 18

5. Arshdeep Singh - 16

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:50 PM IST