IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

Delhi Capitals bowlers made up for the team's underwhelming display with the bat to hand Rajasthan Royals a 33-run defeat in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

The Capitals bowling unit restricted the Royals to 121 for six after the team put on board 154 for six on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 43 and a late flourish provided by Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 28 runs off 16 balls.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson looked in sublime touch, scoring an unbeaten 70, but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals from the other end, the Royals innings failed to get the momentum it needed.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 430

2. KL Rahul - 380

3. Faf du Plessis - 351

4. Prithvi Shaw - 329

5. Mayank Agarwal - 327

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 19

2. Avesh Khan - 15

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Kagiso Rabada - 12

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:35 PM IST