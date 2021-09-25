e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Rohit Shetty announces Diwali release for Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' as cinema halls to reopen in MaharashtraCovid-19: Another milestone for India as 85 crore vaccine doses administered
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi Capitals players greet each other after winning the match 36 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 25th September 2021 Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL |

Delhi Capitals players greet each other after winning the match 36 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 25th September 2021 Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL |

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals bowlers made up for the team's underwhelming display with the bat to hand Rajasthan Royals a 33-run defeat in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

The Capitals bowling unit restricted the Royals to 121 for six after the team put on board 154 for six on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 43 and a late flourish provided by Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 28 runs off 16 balls.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson looked in sublime touch, scoring an unbeaten 70, but with wickets tumbling at regular intervals from the other end, the Royals innings failed to get the momentum it needed.

ALSO READ

FPJ Poll: 92.3% of cricket fans back DC to win against RR in today's IPL match

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 430

2. KL Rahul - 380

3. Faf du Plessis - 351

4. Prithvi Shaw - 329

5. Mayank Agarwal - 327

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 19

2. Avesh Khan - 15

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Kagiso Rabada - 12

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Poll: 92.3% of cricket fans back DC to win against RR in today's IPL match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal