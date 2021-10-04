IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match

Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a battle for top-two finish in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls.

DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel.

Hetmyer remained not out on a vital 28 off 18 balls, including a crucial six in the penultimate over.

A disciplined performance by Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to 136 for five despite a 43-ball 55 not out from the seasoned Ambati Rayudu.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 528

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 508

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 480

5. Faf du Plessis - 470

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Mohammed Shami - 18

4. Jasprit Bumrah - 17

5. Arshdeep Singh - 16

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:36 PM IST