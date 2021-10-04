e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings players doing handshakes with each others during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings players doing handshakes with each others during match 50 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the DELHI CAPITALS and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 4th October 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL |

Advertisement

Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a battle for top-two finish in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls.

DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel.

Hetmyer remained not out on a vital 28 off 18 balls, including a crucial six in the penultimate over.

A disciplined performance by Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to 136 for five despite a 43-ball 55 not out from the seasoned Ambati Rayudu.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 528

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 508

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 501

4. Sanju Samson - 480

5. Faf du Plessis - 470

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 22

3. Mohammed Shami - 18

4. Jasprit Bumrah - 17

5. Arshdeep Singh - 16

ALSO READ

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: 5 players to watch out for in today's match

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal