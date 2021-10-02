e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:46 PM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match

FPJ Web Desk
UAE, Oct 02 (ANI): Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Saurabh Tiwary of Mumbai Indians during match 46 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Saturday. | (ANI Photo)

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held their nerves as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After 10 overs, Delhi Capitals were 65/4 and needed 65 more for the victory. But Mumbai bowlers kept the line tight and made sure the game goes down the wire. Delhi needed 11 in the last two overs and Shreyas and Ashwin made sure the side doesn't suffer any hiccups as the spinner whacked a six on the first ball of the final over to seal the game.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians scored only 129 in the allotted 20 overs after been asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock scored 33 and 19 runs respectively which were also the top two scores by Mumbai batsmen.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. KL Rahul - 489

2. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

3. Sanju Samson - 452

4. Faf du Plessisl - 435

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 407

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 21

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 17

4. Arshdeep Singh - 16

5. Mohammed Shami - 15

