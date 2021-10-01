IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets despite a late wobble in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scored 45 and 41 runs respectively before Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni took CSK over the line in the final over.

With this win, CSK consolidated their position on top of the table and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

2. Sanju Samson - 452

3. Faf du Plessisl - 435

4. KL Rahul - 422

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 407

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Mohammed Shami - 14

5. Chris Morris -14

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:00 AM IST