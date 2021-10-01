e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH match

FPJ Web Desk
MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings shake hands after Chennai Super Kings win the match during match 44 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the SUNRISERS HYDERABAD and the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 30th September 2021 |

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets despite a late wobble in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scored 45 and 41 runs respectively before Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni took CSK over the line in the final over.

With this win, CSK consolidated their position on top of the table and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 454

2. Sanju Samson - 452

3. Faf du Plessisl - 435

4. KL Rahul - 422

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 407

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 18

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 16

4. Mohammed Shami - 14

5. Chris Morris -14

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:00 AM IST
