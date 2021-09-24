IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a clinical all-round show to defeat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets and claim the top spot in the IPL pecking order in Sharjah on Friday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (53) and young Devdutt Padikkal (70) struck brisk half-centuries in an impressive 111-run stand but CSK pulled the strings to restrict them to 156 for six after electing to bowl.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad came good again with a quick 38 while Faf du Plessis made 31 at the top to lay a strong foundation for CSK to chase the modest target in 18.1 overs.

The win took CSK to the top spot with 14 points. They overtook Delhi Capitals, who also have 14 points, but the yellow brigade has better net run-rate of 1.185, compared to 0.613 of the Delhi team.

While it was the second consecutive win for CSK, the RCB now have lost both the games post the league's resumption in UAE.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 422

2. KL Rahul - 380

3. Faf du Plessis - 351

4. Mayank Agarwal - 327

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 322

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 19

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Rashid Khan - 11

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:45 PM IST