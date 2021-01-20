IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians release Lasith Malinga, N Coulter-Nile; check out full list of retained players

Ahead of the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained most of its players from the 2020 squad and only seven players have been released.

No big names have been let go and only players like Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and more have been shown the door ahead of the upcoming season.

MI Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, S Yadav, A Singh, C Lynn, S Tiwary, D Kulkarni, J Bumrah, R Chahar, T Boult, M Khan, H Pandya, J Yadav, K Pollard, K Pandya, A Roy, I Kishan, Q de Kock, A Tare

Released Players: Lasith Malinga, N Coulter-Nile, Pattinson, Rutherford, Digvijay, Prince, McClenaghan

The 2020 Indian Premier League final, played 170 days after its original date due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, was a clash between record four-time champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who entered their maiden tournament final.

While the tournaments are expected to end with a thrilling encounter between two sides, this year's finale was rather a dry contest that ended with the defending champions lifting their record fifth title as they beat Delhi by 5 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.