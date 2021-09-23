IPL 2021: Mumbai Indian's Quinton de Kock is 'Match Ready' ahead of game against KKR; watch video

The defending champions Mumbai Indians might have failed to get off on an ideal start in the UAE leg of the Indian Premiere League 2021 as they suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. However, there is nothing downing their spirits as the boys in blue are giving their all in the practice sessions ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

In a video tweeted by the five-time champion team, MI's star batter Quinton de Kock is seen sharpening his reflexes in a wicket keeping drill session. The video titled 'Qeeping drills with Quinny' features the power hitting opener looking focused and sharp and sweating it out in the UAE heat to prepare for the big game against KKR tonight.

Speaking of de Kock's IPL stats, the stylish left hander has played 73 games so far scoring 2131 runs for various teams like DC, RCB, SRH and MI, his current side. He has been one of the team's key assests and has played many match defining knocks for the MI.

The Mumbai Indians currently rank on the 4th position in the points table with four wins and four losses from their eight outings.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:48 PM IST