IPL 2021: Most England players reach home after league's suspension

London, May 5: Eight of the 11 England players who were part of the now-postponed Indian Premier League, including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, returned home on Wednesday.

The organisers were forced to postpone the popular league on Tuesday after at least four Indian players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy are also back in the UK, according to Sky Sports.