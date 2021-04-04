IPL 2021: Moeen Ali objects to liquor brand logo on CSK jersey; franchise agrees

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has asked his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to remove the logo of the alcohol brand from his jersey and the CSK has agreed to it. Moeen is a practicing Muslim and his faith forbids him from consuming or even promoting alcohol. He doesn’t support alcohol brands while even playing for England and along with Adil Rashid prefers to stay away as well during the celebrations post series.

He is now among five cricketers who have never promoted alcoholic beverages. Among these players are Afghanistan’s sensation Rashid Khan; Lahore-born Imran Tahir who plays for South Africa in ODIS; and South Africa’s Hasihm Amla, who also chooses to forego his share of the money that is earned through liquor sponsorship.