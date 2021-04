IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: Pitch Report, Dream XI, Probable XI; Sunrisers look for first points against mighty Mumbai Indians

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Toss: 7 pm

Match start: 7.30 pm

Points Table Rank: MI 3 | SRH 8

Head-to-Head: 16 matches - MI 8 | SRH 8

Though both teams stand neck-to-neck in H-2-H record, MI hold a slight advantage over 2016 champions by winning three matches in their last five matchups. However, last time both teams met, SRH demolished MI by 10 wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium by chasing down 148 with 10 wickets in hand.

Pitch: Slow wicket. Batsmen will have to bat with a realistic approach. Going for 180+ score will put the team batting first in danger of capitulation.

Par score: 140-160

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

FPJ Dream XI predictions before the toss

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Captain), David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Jason Holder (VC) and Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah

Dream XI Team: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), David Warner (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

Probable Playing XI's

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan