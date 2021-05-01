IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

In match 27 of Vivo IPL 2021, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on table toppers Chennai Super Kings. MI have had a mixed start to their campaign this time around, whereas CSK have played like true kings thus far.

MI have all the arsenal required to bamboozle any opposition, however, their star players have not fired on a consistent basis. Quinton de Kock finally struck form in the last game but the team needs more with the bat from Pollard and Hardik.

Whereas CSK have played all their cards right. The team looks incredibly balanced and Faf du Plessis has been magnificent at the top of the order. Moreover, Ruturaj Gaikwad's consistency with the bat has really taken the pressure away from the middle order. CSK would be really tough to go past.

Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult

Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult

Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Probable Playing 11