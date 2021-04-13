IPL 2021 Live: MI vs KKR Probable XI, Live Updates, Mumbai Indians look to tame the resurgent Knight Riders

Playing Kolkata Knight Riders presents perfect opportunity for the Mumbai Indians to bounce back after the defeat off the last ball against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having won 21 of the 27 completed matches, including nine in the last ten, the defending champions are without a doubt favourites to win the contest.

They are also bolstered by the return of their regular opener Quinton de Kock, who had to sit out of the tournament opener as he was serving a mandatory quarantine on arrival from South Africa.

MI's power-packed middle and lower batting unit comprising the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard among others batting are too good to fail as a whole twice in a row.

Containing them will be a big challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders who on Sunday scored a close but impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But this Knight Riders team, playing under a World Champion captain showed in their opening-game win just how they will be playing this season. Their uncapped Indian players Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi are beaming with confidence after hitting half-centuries. With the ball, Pat Cummins and Shakib Al Hasan provide variations and captain Morgan certainly showed in the first match his ability to use bowling options smartly.

All in all, the match promises a cracker of a game between two teams with different styles.