IPL 2021: Last two league matches to be played simultaneously, says BCCI

In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST).

In the last two games, SunRisers Hyderabad were to face Mumbai Indians in a day game at 3:30 PM IST while the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Delhi Capitals was scheduled to be played at 7:30 PM IST. "In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," the BCCI said in a media release.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:12 PM IST