IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders release Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad ahead of mini-auction; check out full list of retained players

Ahead of the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday retained six overseas players and 11 Indian players.
No big names have been let go and only players like Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad have been shown the door ahead of the upcoming season.
Here is the full list of retained players:
1. Eoin Morgan
2. Dinesh Karthik
3. Nitish Rana
4. Shubman Gill
5. Rinku Singh
6. Rahul Tripathi
7. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
8. Kuldeep Yadav
9. Lockie Ferguson
10. Pat Cummins
11. Prasidh Krishna
12. Sandeep Warrier
13. Shivam Mavi
14. Varun Chakaravarthy
15. Andre Russell
16. Sunil Narine
17. Tim Seifert
