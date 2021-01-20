IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders release Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad ahead of mini-auction; check out full list of retained players

Ahead of the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday retained six overseas players and 11 Indian players.

No big names have been let go and only players like Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad have been shown the door ahead of the upcoming season.

Here is the full list of retained players:

1. Eoin Morgan

2. Dinesh Karthik

3. Nitish Rana

4. Shubman Gill

5. Rinku Singh

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

8. Kuldeep Yadav

9. Lockie Ferguson

10. Pat Cummins

11. Prasidh Krishna

12. Sandeep Warrier

13. Shivam Mavi

14. Varun Chakaravarthy

15. Andre Russell

16. Sunil Narine

17. Tim Seifert