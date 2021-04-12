IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda light up Wankhede with stunning half-centuries; Twitter goes gaga

Sent to bat first, Punjab Kings set a target of 221 for their opponent Rajasthan Royals. Thanks to Deepak Hooda and captain KL Rahul whose tremendous half centuries guided the team to keep a target of more than 200 runs for the Kings. Hooda bagged whopping 64 runs in just 28 balls with his six sixes while KL Rahul smashed 91 runs for 50 balls.

Rahul enthralled with his masterly strokeplay while finding an able ally in Deepak Hooda. Both batsmen smashed the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to all parts of the ground through incredible hitting, setting up an interesting run-chase for the fans.

Both KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda won hearts of fans and took over Twitter with their outstanding performance on field. Here's a look