IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In match 30 of Vivo IPL 2021, the Knight Riders from Kolkata will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore led by King Kohli. Both the teams have had a contrasting tournament thus far. RCB have won 5 out of 7 games, whereas KKR have won 2 out of their 7 matches.

RCB have looked like a completely different side this season. The team's batting order has looked in great shape. However, the biggest difference has been the performance of the bowlers in the side. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been extremely impressive with the ball. Although Harshal has been expensive at the death, but he has picked wickets at regular intervals.

Whereas KKR are yet to find the right balance in the side. They haven't batted with intent in the powerplay which has added extra pressure on the middle order. Moreover, their bowlers have been punished heavily, in the powerplay as well as in the final few overs. KKR would have to deliver their best performance to defeat RCB.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tripathi, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Scott Kuggeleijn, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Probable Playing 11