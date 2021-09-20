e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Dilip Ghosh made BJP national vice president; Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal party chiefMaharashtra: Congress nominates Rajani Patil as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by-electionMumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra in pornography case
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:45 PM IST

IPL 2021: KKR beat RCB by 9 wickets in just 10 overs

Earlier, electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92
PTI
Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 93 for a win, Shubman Gill (48) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out) stitched 82 runs for the opening wicket as KKR reached 94 for 1 in just 10 overs.

Earlier, electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets apiece for 9 and 13 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/13, Andre Russell 3/9, Lockie Ferguson 2/24). Kolkata Knight Riders: 94 for 1 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 48, Venkatesh Iyer 41 not out)

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Virendra Sehwag picks MI and DC as top contenders for this year's title; here's why

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Batting first, RCB all out for 92 in 19 overs
Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal