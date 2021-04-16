IPL 2021: Injured Ben Stokes to undergo finger surgery in Leeds on Monday, sidelined for 12 weeks

"Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow. He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday," the statement further read.

The England all-rounder had sustained the injury during the game against Punjab Kings on Monday. The incident occurred during the Punjab innings as Stokes went forward to complete the catch off Punjab batsman Chris Gayle.

Stokes was visibly in pain even though he did come out to bat in the Rajasthan innings -- a match which the Sanju Samson-led side lost by four runs.