IPL 2021 suspended: How did the bio-bubble burst?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended the other day after several players from different franchises tested positive for COVID-19.

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first ones inside the bio-bubble who were diagnosed COVID positive. Later, it was revealed that Varun Chakravarthy was taken for a scan outside the bio-bubble which might be the reason behind the bubble breach.

A franchise official told PTI, "we have been hearing that a player got infected because he was taken outside the bubble for scans. So, it could have happened outside the bubble. As far as I know, everyone is strictly following the protocols laid out by the BCCI and there was no breach there."

The Standard Operating Procedure of BCCI states that a separate bubble window has to be created for hospital visits. Under the IPL’s ‘green channel’ protocol, a player who is taken for scans outside the bubble has to be in PPE kit. Moreover, the vehicle used for transportation has to be in the bubble with the driver.

The treatment will be provided by medical staff who wear PPE kits and masks and the player returns in the same bubble vehicle in PPE. It is not clear if these protocols were not followed or an infection occurred despite these safety measures.

As per the medical protocol set up by the BCCI, anyone testing positive within the bubble has to be isolated for a minimum of 10 days at a pre-designated facility inside the bubble.

“During the 10-days isolation, the individual will be tested on day nine and day 10. Two consecutive negative RT-PCR test results taken 24 hours apart, full resolution of symptoms, no fresh symptoms for more than 24 hours and no use of medications for more than 24 hours are mandatory for re-entry into the bio-secure environment. To account for any false positive tests due to historical infections, serology tests and repeat RT-PCR tests may be conducted.”

For now, IPL 2021 stands suspended, however, reports suggest that BCCI is keen to utilize the September window to conduct the remaining games.