Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap after 32 wickets in the season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's seamer recorded the joint-most number of wickets for a season
FPJ Web Desk
Harshal Patel | Twitter

With 32 wickets in the season, Harshal Patel ended up as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021, bagging the Purple Cap. He equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in an IPL season.

15 of his 32 wickets came in the UAE leg of the IPL including a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians. He had an economy of 7.12 in the second half as opposed to 9.17 in the India leg.

His IPL best of five wickets for 27 runs also came against Mumbai Indians in the first half.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:29 PM IST
