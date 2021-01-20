IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh bids goodbye to Chennai Super Kings as contract comes to an end

With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, franchises looking to retain players had been given time till Wednesday to complete the process. Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

CSK, meanwhile, has decided to retain Suresh Raina going into the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. But Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay's fate hangs in balance. Foreign stars like Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis are also set to be retained while Shane Watson has retired.

Mahendra Dhoni-led CSK had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The Chennai based franchise finished at the seventh position in the points table. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra said CSK need to change their strategy and must retain last year's match-winners like Shardul Thakur and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The final of the 13th edition of the IPL was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in which the latter came out as the winner, clinching their fifth IPL title. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Also, IPL 2020's opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had broken viewership records as 20 crore people had tuned in to watch the match.