IPL 2021 likely from September 19: 10 double-headers in 3 weeks; tournament to be played in UAE

Mumbai, May 25: The Covid-hit Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is likely to resume once again in the United Arab Emirates in September and the final will be played in October, after it was suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The IPL 2021 is expected to resume either on September 19 or 20 while the final is likely to be played on October 10. What FPJ has learned is that the tournament will have 10 double-headers.

Players from India and England, who will finish their Test series on September 14, will travel to Dubai on September 15th and are expected to remain in quarantine for 3 days before the start tournament begins again.

Negotiations are still going on between the cricket boards of India and England to work out the details and logistics but there has been no official request or letter from the BCCI to the ECB to change the itinerary for the 5 Tests in August.

The Free Press Journal understands that the Caribbean Premier League slotted from August 28 will have to be compressed so the West Indian players are also available for the tournament. The BCCI will have to finish the tournament within the 21-day window.