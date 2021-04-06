From Moeen Ali to Krishnappa Gowtham: 5 players from Chennai Super Kings to watch out for in IPL 2021

Three time champion Chennai Super Kings are all set for IPL 2021, which is slated to begin on April 6. Last year, CSK had a rough season where they could not qualify for playoffs and finished on the 7th spot.
The absence of Suresh Raina from the tournament and Dwayne Bravo for most of the season affected Chennai Super Kings’ performance. In IPL 2021 auction, Chennai Super Kings bought 6 new players. CSK’s biggest buy was Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs. 9.25 crore, while Moeen Ali was bought for Rs 7 crore. This season, the situation looks to be better with quality batsmen in the team. Here we look at 5 players who may help Chennai Super Kings to bag the title in IPL 2021.
Moeen Ali
One of the latest buys of CSK in IPL 2021 auction, Moeen Ali is one off-spinner that the franchise wanted to have since a long time. Ali is a lower-middle order batsman who can hit any ball for a six on any given day. Moeen Ali has a strike rate of 140 and 110 wickets in T20s. Earlier, he has played with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Moeen's performance in the Test series on the spinning tracks was amazing, CSK fans would be excited to have a world-class spinner in their ranks.
Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo still has the ability of being a match winner for CSK though the West Indian player has lost the charm which he had, say four years ago. It used to be said that CSK keep their core team same, thus it helps them to build a team around the same core. Bravo is a player who is part of CSK’s core. Dhoni’s strategies have a big involvement of Dwayne Bravo.
Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja is sort of a legend in IPL cricket. He has played 184 games across 14 seasons of the IPL. He was with Rajasthan Royals in their inaugural title winning season. Jadeja has become a permanent member of the team when he joined CSK. Jadeja has 2159 runs and 114 wickets under his belt. It will be interesting to see Ravindra Jadeja play this season.
Imran Tahir
Undoubtedly, the best bowler in the limited overs cricket, Imran Tahir has changed the way the world looks at spin bowlers. Tahir is modern day leg spinner who can bowl fast turning balls as well as inviting flighted deliveries. He can stop the run flow and pick wickets as well making an ideal one to help CSK bag the title.
Krishnappa Gowtham
One of the uncapped players in the IPL 2021, CSK bought K Gowtham for a whopping amount of Rs 9.25 crore. Krishnappa Gowtham is an all-rounder who will be excited to join Chennai Super Kings- the second-most successful team in the IPL tournament. The franchise has shelled a huge amount for the player so definitely Gowtham will be seen in the forefront.
