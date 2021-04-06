From Moeen Ali to Krishnappa Gowtham: 5 players from Chennai Super Kings to watch out for in IPL 2021

Three time champion Chennai Super Kings are all set for IPL 2021, which is slated to begin on April 6. Last year, CSK had a rough season where they could not qualify for playoffs and finished on the 7th spot.

The absence of Suresh Raina from the tournament and Dwayne Bravo for most of the season affected Chennai Super Kings’ performance. In IPL 2021 auction, Chennai Super Kings bought 6 new players. CSK’s biggest buy was Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs. 9.25 crore, while Moeen Ali was bought for Rs 7 crore. This season, the situation looks to be better with quality batsmen in the team. Here we look at 5 players who may help Chennai Super Kings to bag the title in IPL 2021.