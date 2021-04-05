IPL 2021: From 'Kyle Jamieson' to 'Mohammed Azharuddeen,' 5 players from Royal Challengers Bangalore to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by King Kohli is one team which has always had a plethora of talented players. Yet, the franchise has been unable to lift the coveted trophy even once in 13 seasons despite reaching the finals of the tournament in 2009, 2011, and 2016.
This time around, RCB has added a number of overseas players who can play a major role in guiding the team into the playoffs yet again.
Here are top 5 players in RCB to look out for
Kyle Jamieson
RCB got Kyle Jamieson for a whopping Rs 15 crore in the 2021 auction. Jamieson has delivered incredible performances for the Kiwis in red ball cricket. He is genuinely fast and is a handy lower order batsman. However, his performances in white ball cricket hasn't been that impressive lately.
Talking about the talented youngster, Mike Hesson told Sky Sports NZ that “he’s a smart enough cricketer, surrounded by good people, and he’ll come out of the other side."
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar has been in unbelievable form lately. Who can forget the win in Gabba where Sundar made his Test debut. A seasoned campaigner in the IPL, Sundar also performed well against England. 2021 might just be the season for Washington.
Glenn Maxwell
One of the biggest T20 stars of the world, Glenn Maxwell failed to hit a single six in IPL 2020. He made just 108 runs in 13 matches. After Punjab Kings released the Aussie international, RCB roped him in for Rs 14.25 crore at the auction.
Maxwell has been in great form since IPL 2020 ended. He played a number of match winning innings for Australia due to which franchises went after the marquee all-rounder once again.
Navdeep Saini
A top class fast bowler, Navdeep Saini has been in and out of the Indian team due to injuries. Saini has played 26 matches in his IPL career and has taken 17 wickets. However, he is a much better bowler than what the stats depict. Saini can take the IPL 2021 by storm, given that he stays fit for the entire season.
Mohammed Azharuddeen
Young wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen from Kerala is a swashbuckling hitter who hogged the limelight after smashing a 37-ball century against Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The belligerent hitter ended the tournament with 214 runs in 5 innings.
RCB is set to face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener on April 9.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)