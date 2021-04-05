IPL 2021: From 'Kyle Jamieson' to 'Mohammed Azharuddeen,' 5 players from Royal Challengers Bangalore to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore led by King Kohli is one team which has always had a plethora of talented players. Yet, the franchise has been unable to lift the coveted trophy even once in 13 seasons despite reaching the finals of the tournament in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

This time around, RCB has added a number of overseas players who can play a major role in guiding the team into the playoffs yet again.

Here are top 5 players in RCB to look out for

Kyle Jamieson